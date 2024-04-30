Health Minister, Johnson & Johnson Explore Collaborative Opportunities At Qatar Goals 2024

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

In the context of the“Qatar Goals 2024” conference in Doha, Qatar, Egypt's Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, engaged in strategic discussions with a delegation from Johnson & Johnson. The delegation included Noam Jamshed, Vice President for Government Affairs and Policy in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, along with Rania Ashraf, Director of Government Affairs and Policy.

The dialogue centred on potential collaborative ventures between the Ministry and Johnson & Johnson to enhance the availability of diverse medications and vaccines within Egypt.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the Ministry's official spokesperson, recounted that the meeting was initiated with a recap of the ongoing partnership between the Ministry and Johnson & Johnson, spanning past and present engagements.

The Minister probed into Johnson & Johnson's investment dynamics, market presence in Egypt, and its alignment with the nation's economic and local development goals.

Further, the Minister highlighted the Ministry's initiatives to fortify its leadership in healthcare at the World Conference on Population, Health, and Development (PHDC), emphasizing the pursuit of increased partnerships in the forthcoming conference iteration.

Special attention was given to the 2024 presidential campaigns and initiatives, particularly those targeting novel therapeutic domains such as mental health-a sector of heightened interest for Johnson & Johnson.

Lastly, the Minister and Johnson & Johnson officials deliberated on the prospects and hurdles in advancing medical device innovation, considering Egypt's economic directives and healthcare objectives.