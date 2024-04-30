Latvian PM Announces New Military Aid Package For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Latvian government has approved a new batch of military aid to Ukraine, which will include, among other things, short-range anti-aircraft systems and surveillance drones.

Latvia's Prime Minister Evika Siliņa announced this on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

"The government has just approved the transfer of NBS anti-aircraft systems, tactical unmanned surveillance systems, and other essential material and technical assets to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This will help improve both Ukraine's air defense and intelligence capabilities," Siliņa wrote.

She also reminded that Latvia annually provides 0.25% of its GDP towards military assistance for Ukraine, and will continue to support Ukraine both bilaterally and together with its allies.

As Ukrinform reported, last week, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds announced the country's readiness to transfer short-range air defense systems to Ukraine.