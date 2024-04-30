Mof Placed Domestic Government Bonds For UAH 7.2 Billion

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On April 30, 2024, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine raised UAH 7.236 billion to the state budget at an auction for the placement of domestic government bonds (DGBs).

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Finance on Facebook .

"Today, the Ministry of Finance has placed bonds worth more than UAH 7.2 billion," the statement said.

It is noted that the Ministry of Finance offered investors UAH domestic government bonds: UAH 3.023 billion at 15.39% with maturity in 1 year; UAH 2.058 billion at 16.35% with maturity in 2 years, UAH 2.155 million at 17.6% with maturity in 3.2 years.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ministry of Finance raised UAH 7.589 billion to the state budget at an auction for the placement of domestic government bonds on April 23, 2024.