Lucknow: Van Carrying Women Prisoners, Cops Charred In Fire; No Casualties

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, May 1 (IANS) A police van transporting nine female inmates and 14 police officers from the Lucknow District Jail to a courthouse burst into flames near the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday afternoon.

According to official sources, all the passengers in the van were safely rescued but the van was completely charred.

The incident occurred in front of Raj Bhavan's gate, near Sachivalaya Annexe.

Hazratganj Fire Station officer Ram Kumar Rawat said that two fire tenders were rushed to the spot on receiving information and the blaze was doused within 15 minutes.

According to Rawat, the van driver noticed sparks emanating from the battery area. Upon seeing this, the driver promptly halted the vehicle and evacuated the prisoners and police personnel from the vehicle.