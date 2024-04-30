DPIIT To Issue Quality Control Order For Electric Fence Energisers

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 30 (KNN) Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has started the process of issuing

quality standards for Electric Fence Energizer. The Department has initiated consultations with industry stakeholders in this regard and will soon notify a Quality Control Order (QCO).

FISME had taken up the issue of mandatory ISI marking and certification on fence energizer with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and DPIIT. In this regard, a stakeholder's consultation meeting was held on 30 April, 2024 under the chairmanship of Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT.

A solar-powered fence energizer is widely employed in agriculture to safeguard crops from wild animals. However, it has been observed that the condition for selecting an ISI-marked energizer is not consistently adhered to when choosing the supplier thereby posing a threat to innocent villagers and animals.

FISME had raised the issue that in the absence of mandatory certification, spurious certificates are being issued without adequate verification and testing. This unethical practice has led some manufacturers to improperly display ISI and BIS marks on their products, deceiving illiterate farmers.

A QCO by DPIIT, will motivate manufacturers of electric fence energizers to come up with quality products. It would also ensure that that adequate number of laboratories are set up to certify the product so that farmers are not compelled to buy low quality fence energizers.

Draft QCO can be referred here- Draft QCO . Interested stakeholders can share their feedback and inputs on the draft QCO to FISME at ... .

