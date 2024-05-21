UP: Girl, Lover Detained For Killing Father, Hitting Brother With Hammer

(MENAFN- IANS) Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh), May 22 (IANS) A 17-year-old girl has been detained for allegedly murdering her father by slitting his throat with the help of her alleged lover and then attempting to kill other family members here in Kannauj district, the police said.

The police said that during preliminary interrogation, the girl confessed to the crime as her family was against her affair.

The 50-year-old deceased was posted as a village development officer in the district.

A few days ago, he came to know about his daughter's affair, after which he scolded her.

Frustrated by the restrictions placed on her, the girl and her lover decided to kill the entire family.

"On Monday night, the girl mixed poison in the food. When everyone in the family became unconscious after eating it, the girl called her boyfriend to her house over the phone. Thereafter, the girl slit her father's throat with a saw blade. After this, they attacked the girl's brother with a hammer," the police added.

The neighbours reached the girl's house on hearing the screams and alerted the police.

The girl's brother told the investigators that his sister and her alleged lover slit their father's throat with a saw blade and then attacked him with a hammer.

The girl's brother tried to grab her, but the latter bit him.

He then shouted for help.

The village locals admitted the father and son to the hospital, where the doctors declared the father dead on Tuesday morning.

Kannauj Superintendent of Police, Amit Kumar Anand, said on Wednesday, "The matter is being investigated. Prima facie the crime is related to the girl's love affair."

The girl and her alleged lover also fed food to her pet dog after mixing intoxicants. Even the dog did not regain consciousness till morning.

Other members of the family are undergoing treatment in the hospital, police said.