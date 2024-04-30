Investornewsbreaks Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PCSA) Appoints Dr. Steven Cha To Lead Clinical Development Of Oncology Programs

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Processa (NASDAQ: PCSA) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing the next generation of chemotherapeutic drugs with improved efficacy and safety. The company today announced that it has named Steven Cha, M.D. as senior vice president of clinical research. In the newly created position, Dr. Cha's experience as an oncologist as well as in oncology drug development will be important additions to Processa.“We are delighted to have Dr. Cha join our team to lead the clinical development of our three oncology programs. Steven has successfully guided multiple oncology therapies from early discovery through late-stage clinical development, regulatory approval and post-marketing commitments,” said George Ng, chief executive officer of Processa Pharmaceuticals.“His extensive relevant experience and outstanding leadership abilities will be valuable as we advance our programs in the clinic, with plans to initiate our NGC-Cap Phase 2 trial in breast cancer later this year.”

About Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Processa is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing the Next Generation Chemotherapy (“NGC”) drugs to improve the safety and efficacy of cancer treatment. By combining its novel oncology pipeline with proven cancer-killing active molecules and the Processa Regulatory Science Approach, as well as experience in defining Optimal Dosage Regimens for FDA approvals, Processa not only will provide better therapy options to cancer patients, but will also increase the probability of FDA approval for its NGC drugs following an efficient path to approval. Processa's NGC drugs are modifications of existing FDA-approved oncology drugs resulting in an alteration of the metabolism and/or distribution of these drugs while maintaining the existing mechanisms of killing the cancer cells. The company's approach to drug development is based on more than 30 years of expertise to efficiently design and conduct clinical trials that demonstrate a positive benefit/risk relationship. The Processa team has a track record of obtaining over 30 approvals for indications across almost every division of the FDA. Using its proven Regulatory Science Approach, the Processa Team has experience defining the Optimal Dosage Regimen using the principles of the FDA's Project Optimus Oncology initiative. The advantages of Processa's NGCs are expected to include fewer patients experiencing side effects that lead to dose discontinuation, more significant cancer response and a greater number of patients – in excess of 200,000 for each NGC drug – who will benefit from each NGC drug. Currently under development are three NGC treatments: Next Generation Capecitabine (“PCS6422” and capecitabine to treat breast, metastatic colorectal, gastrointestinal, pancreatic and other cancers), Next Generation Gemcitabine (“PCS3117” to treat pancreatic, biliary, lung, ovarian, breast and other cancers) and Next Generation Irinotecan (“PCS11T” to treat lung, colorectal, gastrointestinal, pancreatic and other cancers). For more information, visit the company's website at .

