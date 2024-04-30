CBE Receives Offers Worth $1.117Bn For USD-Denominated T-Bill Auction

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)
The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) recently received 23 offers from both local and foreign investors, totalling $1.1176bn, to cover a USD-denominated treasury bills auction.
This auction, announced by the CBE on Monday, has a total value of $980m and is set to mature on 29 April 2025.
According to data published on the CBE's website, only 20 offers were accepted, amounting to $997m. The interest rates for these accepted offers ranged between 5.148% and 5.149%, remaining unchanged from the previous similar auction held by the bank on February 5.
Notably, some investors requested a return as high as 6.099%, but their bids were rejected.
The CBE allows subscription to these bills for both local banks and foreign institutions, with a minimum subscription amount of $100,000 and its multiples.
Investors participate in the auction using the same method as local currency bill offerings. Each“primary dealer” bank submits a subscription request to the CBE, specifying the desired amount and interest rate. The CBE evaluates these requests and accepts suitable ones.
The return on these dollar-denominated bills is determined based on various indicators, including global market interest rates, alternative investment opportunities, and the credit rating of the state.
MENAFN30042024000153011029ID1108157851
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.