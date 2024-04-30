Otis India Volunteers Create Urban Forests Of Native Trees And Plants

(MENAFN- 3BL) April 30, 2024 /3BL/ - Otis India, a subsidiary of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS), the world's leading manufacturer of elevators, escalators, and moving walkways, has embarked on a volunteer tree planting initiative in major cities across India. Since last November, colleagues from Otis India have planted 2,000 trees in Bengaluru and 2,000 trees in Kolkata, with the intent to plant an additional 2,000 trees in both Mumbai and New Delhi this year.

Thanks to the efforts of Otis India volunteers, these urban centers now have thousands of new trees and plants helping to preserve biodiversity, many of which yield ecological benefits. To ensure the longevity and wellbeing of the newly planted trees, Otis India has committed to maintaining the trees for one year, supported by specialists to take care of watering and weeding.

The tree planting initiative is a part of the company's continuing focus on supporting vibrant communities.“This work supports our global sustainability and community engagement goal to contribute 500,000 volunteer hours by 2030, ensuring that our colleagues help sustain and improve the communities where they live and work,” said Sebi Joseph, President, Otis India.“Planting diverse, native trees is also an important step toward helping preserve biodiversity in these urban centers.”

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, we move 2.3 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.3 million customer units worldwide – the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 71,000 people strong, including 42,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit and follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo.