Heeramandi to Shaitaan: 5 OTT releases THIS week

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial 'Heeramandi' to Ajay Devgn, Madhavan starrer 'Shaitaan' are 5 top OTT releases of this week (29th April to 3rd May). Let's check out the full list
Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial 'Heeramandi' to Ajay Devgn, Madhavan starrer 'Shaitaan' are 5 top OTT releases of this week. Let's check out the full list
Releasing 1st May is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's opulent period drama on Netflix
Releasing on Amazon Prime Video is this Anne Hathaway starrer on May 2
This black magic thriller is releasing on Netflix this 3rd of May
Releasing 3rd May on Jio Cinema is this movie based on the 2018 book by Heather Morris
This Jaideep Ahlawat starrer returns with a second season this 3rd of May. It's releasing on Zee5
MENAFN30042024007385015968ID1108157812
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.