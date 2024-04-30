               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Heeramandi To Shaitaan: 5 OTT Releases THIS Week


4/30/2024 2:01:49 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial 'Heeramandi' to Ajay Devgn, Madhavan starrer 'Shaitaan' are 5 top OTT releases of this week (29th April to 3rd May). Let's check out the full list

Heeramandi to Shaitaan: 5 OTT releases THIS week

Heeramandi

Releasing 1st May is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's opulent period drama on Netflix

The Idea of You

Releasing on Amazon Prime Video is this Anne Hathaway starrer on May 2

Shaitaan

This black magic thriller is releasing on Netflix this 3rd of May

The Tattooist of Auschwitz

Releasing 3rd May on Jio Cinema is this movie based on the 2018 book by Heather Morris

The Broken News 2

This Jaideep Ahlawat starrer returns with a second season this 3rd of May. It's releasing on Zee5

