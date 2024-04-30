Anrich Nortje Back In South Africa T20 World Cup Squad Alongside Two New Faces

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) After a nine-month hiatus due to injury, pacer Anrich Nortje returns to international cricket, joining South Africa's T20 World Cup squad, which includes uncapped players Ryan Rickelton and Ottniel Baartman. Aiden Markram will lead the side, marking his debut as T20 World Cup captain. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rickelton and fast bowler Baartman earned their spots following impressive performances in the SA20 tournament. Rickelton emerged as the tournament's top scorer with 530 runs for MI Cape Town, while Baartman bagged 18 wickets for Sunrisers Eastern Cape and currently represents Delhi Capitals in the IPL.

The squad boasts seasoned batters Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, and the promising Tristan Stubbs.

Kagiso Rabada and Nortje will spearhead the pace attack, supported by Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee.

The team includes three frontline spinners in CSA T20 Challenge-winning captain Bjorn Fortuin, Keshav Maharaj, and Tabraiz Shamsi. Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi are named as traveling reserves.

White-ball coach Rob Walter praised the selections, acknowledging the tough decisions amid strong performances in 2024.

Meanwhile, a provisional squad has been named for the three-match T20I series against West Indies, with adjustments expected based on IPL player availability. Preparations will commence with a week-long camp in Pretoria, leading up to the final squad announcement on May 1.

The series against West Indies offers opportunities for players excelling in the CSA T20 Challenge, with a captain to be determined closer to the tour.

South Africa T20 World Cup Squad:

Aiden Markram (captain), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Travelling Reserves: Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi.

