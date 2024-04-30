THIS Volcano In Antarctica Spews Rs 5 Lakh Worth ‘Gold Dust’ Every Day!

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mount Erebus, an esteemed volcano located in Antarctica, has recently garnered attention for an unexpected revelation. Fresh reports indicate that this massive icy formation is expelling approximately Rs 5 lakh worth of gold dust into the atmosphere daily, creating a captivating and potentially lucrative display amidst the frozen terrain.

Serving as a prominent landmark on Ross Island, Mount Erebus stands out as one of the most active volcanoes globally. First sighted in 1841 by Captain Sir James Clark Ross, its foreboding name, drawn from Greek mythology, alludes to the hidden fiery and dark nature within. Despite its location amidst the icy expanses of Antarctica, this volcano, towering at an elevation of 12,448 feet, radiates a peculiar warmth, both figuratively and literally.

Indonesia's Ruang volcano erupts again: Satellite view and videos of spewing lava, ash clouds go viral (WATCH)

In stark contrast to its icy surroundings, Mount Erebus features a remarkable characteristic-a lava lake nestled within its summit crater. This presence of a bubbling pool of molten rock, discernible as a crimson tint in satellite imagery, distinguishes Mount Erebus as one of the select few volcanoes globally to host such a fiery spectacle amidst the frosty landscape.







Volcano erupts again in Iceland, fourth time in 3 months (WATCH)

However, what truly intrigues both scientists and enthusiasts alike is the volcano's extraordinary secret. While volcanoes typically emit gases, steam, and occasionally molten rocks, Mount Erebus adds an element of fascination by releasing minuscule gold crystals into the air. These diminutive particles, measuring no larger than 20 micrometres, collectively sum up to approximately Rs 5 lakh worth of gold daily.







The journey of these gold crystals extends beyond the volcano's summit. Carried by the wind, they disperse over vast distances of up to 1,000 kilometres from the source. Scientists, captivated by this phenomenon, have even detected traces of gold in the surrounding air, further accentuating the exceptional nature of Mount Erebus's emissions.