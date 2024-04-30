India's T20 WC 2024 Squad: 'Lot Of Debate Over Hardik, Rinku Just Unlucky' - Inside Details Of BCCI's Meeting

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal on Tuesday secured their spots in India's provisional T20 World Cup 2024 squad, propelled by their standout performances in the IPL 2024. However, Shubman Gill and the powerful hitter Rinku Singh found themselves in the reserves group as selectors opted for established players for the upcoming tournament in June.

The BCCI unveiled the squad, led by Rohit Sharma, following discussions between secretary Jay Shah and chief selector Ajit Agarkar in Ahmedabad. Rohit and Agarkar are slated to address the media in Mumbai on Thursday to elaborate on the selection process.

Despite recent struggles, all-rounder Hardik Pandya retained his position as vice-captain, even amidst a dip in form during his leadership stint with the Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL. Additionally, hard-hitting batsman Shivam Dube earned his place in the squad following an impressive IPL campaign with the Chennai Super Kings.

"There was a lot of debate over Hardik's place in the squad while Samson was not debated much. Rinku was just unlucky. It was a toss-up between (Dube and Rinku with Hardik also in the squad)," a BCCI source told PTI.

Samson, who has impressed both with the bat and as captain for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, earned his spot as the backup wicketkeeper-batsman behind Rishabh Pant, edging out competition from the likes of K L Rahul and Ishan Kishan.

Chahal, the leg-spinner, who last donned the Indian jersey in August 2023, joins Kuldeep Yadav as the second wrist spinner in the squad.

Despite Gill's strong performances as captain of Gujarat Titans in the IPL, he finds himself among the standbys, along with Rinku Singh from Kolkata Knight Riders.

Selectors opted to back Yashasvi Jaiswal, who initially had a slow start in the IPL but showcased his brilliance with a stunning century for Rajasthan Royals. Virat Kohli, renowned for his consistent batting displays, solidifies the Indian top order.

The T20 World Cup is set to commence on June 2 in the USA and the Caribbean. India will kick off their campaign against Ireland on June 5 in New York.

Indian Squad for T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan