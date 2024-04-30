Chandrababu Naidu Has History Of Lies And Betrayals: Andhra CM Jagan

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, April 30 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday slammed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu over "lack of credibility" and history of "lies and betrayals".

Terming the next month's elections as a fight between the poor and Chandrababu Naidu's betrayals, he urged people to vote for the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) if they want the current welfare schemes to continue.

Addressing election rallies at Tangutur in Prakasam district and at Myudukur in YSR Kadapa district, Chief Minister Jagan launched a scathing attack on the former Naidu.

"Chandrababu Naidu, now aged over 75 years, has a history marked by lies and betrayal, with seemingly no regret...," he said and asked how the former Chief Minister became the brand ambassador for development with a bogus report.

He urged people to differentiate between the bogus report of Naidu and the progress report of the YSRCP.

"How do you differentiate who is a leader with credibility," he asked and mentioned that Naidu, in his element of self-promotion, often states, 'If you want a job, you need to vote for Babu'.

The YSRCP chief claimed that only 32,000 jobs were created between 2014 and 2019 when Naidu was the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Jagan claimed that his government created 2.31 lakh government jobs while the total number of government jobs created since Independence was only four lakh.

The Chief Minister alleged that Naidu failed to fulfil his promise in 2014 that his first signature after assuming power would be to waive farm loans of Rs. 87,612 crore. He also failed to fulfil promises of crop insurance and input subsidy for farmers.

“Weren't you responsible for the Basheerbagh firing on farmers, who were protesting against a hike in power tariff,” Chief Minister Jagan asked, referring to the 2000 incident in Hyderabad when Naidu was the Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh.

The YSRCP chief said he has placed before people the progress report of the last 58 months. "Your leader Jagan has established Sachivalayams, 12,000 Village/Ward Clinics, 12,000 Rythu Bharosa Kendras, Fibergrid and Digital library. Through Nadu-Nedu, government schools and hospitals were revamped,” he said.

He said the YSRCP is committed to fostering self-employment opportunities through initiatives like Rythu Bharosa, Cheyutha, Kapu Nestham, EBC Nestham, Aasara, Sunna Vaddi, Vahana Mitra, Nethanna Nestham, Matsyakara Bharosa, Jagananna Thodu, Jagananna Chedodu, and Law Nestham.

"Chandrababu Naidu is fuming with anger when I list the number of schemes that are benefitting the state's poor. Chandranna's Congress, along with the yellow media, the adopted son (Pawan Kalyan), and Purandeshwari (state BJP chief), are irate over the questions posed by Jagan," he said.

The simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha election will be held in Andhra Pradesh on May 13.