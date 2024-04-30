(MENAFN- Baystreet) Mobile-health Retreats on Opening New Pharmacy
'Challengers' Serves Up a Weekend Box Office Winner in Late April The Zendaya-starring romantic sports drama Challengers took the top domestic box office position over the April 26-28 weekend. It earned $15.0 million over the weekend, nearly doubling the total of its second-place finisher. Challengers won at the box office and was a hit with critics, delivering a fresh Rotten Tomatoes score of 97% and an impressive Metacritic score of 88.
Unsung Hero was the second-highest grossing film over the final weekend of April 2024. The Christian drama film was given lukewarm reviews by critics but has been a hit with audiences. It received a 62% Rotten Tomatoes rating with an audience score of 100% at the time of this writing. Meanwhile, the film delivered a domestic gross of $7.75 million over the most recent weekend.
Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire continued its impressive run and delivered a domestic gross of $7.20 million in its fifth week running. That was good enough for third place over the late April weekend. Civil War saw a 37% week-over-week decline, ending out at fourth place with $7.00 million domestic gross. Abigail rounded out the top five with a domestic gross of $5.25 million – down 49% from its domestic gross the prior weekend.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock has continued to succumb to volatility despite the stronger performance of the North American cinema. Its shares have dropped 3.5% month-over-month as of close on Monday, April 29. Meanwhile, the stock has plunged 50% so far in 2024.
