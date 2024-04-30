(MENAFN- Baystreet) Biotech Firms Intensify Efforts as Breast Cancer Strikes Younger Patients at Alarming Rate

Stellantis Stumbles on Numbers

Global automaker Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) saw its stock price retreat on Tuesday, after it reported a 12% decline in revenue in the first quarter, citing lower sales and foreign exchange effects, even as net pricing held firm.

Chief Financial Officer Natalie Knight said year-over-year shipment and net revenue comparisons were difficult due to the company's transition to a“next generation product portfolio manufactured on new platforms.”

The Netherlands-based company, whose brands include Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Peugeot, Citroën and Maserati, plans to launch a total of 25 new models this year, including 18 battery-electric vehicles (BEVs).

The company debuted four models in the first quarter, with Knight saying this had set“the stage for materially improved growth and profitability in the second half of the year.”

Consolidated shipments fell by 10% to 1.335 million units in the quarter, which the company said reflected production actions and inventory management to prepare for the“new product wave” in the second half.

Like many in the auto industry, Stellantis is juggling its ambitious commitment to the electric transition - pledging that BEVs will account for 100% of its sales in Europe and 50% of those in the U.S. by the end of the decade - with supply chain challenges and questions over consumer demand and the readiness of charging infrastructure.

Shares of Stellantis were down $2.09, or 3.6%, to $22.83. at the open.









