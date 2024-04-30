Courtyard By Marriott Aravali Resort X Marriott Bonvoy Unveils 'Resort Escapes'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) India, 30th April 2024: Marriott Bonvoy, the award-winning loyalty program by Marriott International is excited to announce the â€ ̃Resort Escapesâ€TM promotion offering travellers rewarding benefits ahead of the holiday season. Whether one is seeking the serene embrace of a mountain retreat or the captivating allure of a beachside escape, Marriottâ€TMs selection of 45 hotels spans over 20 breath taking destinations throughout South Asia, offering travellers the best deals and a host of unforgettable experiences.
One of the most sought-after destinations for travellers, Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort, will be featuring this exclusive offer. Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort boasts a 158-room urban retreat near Delhi NCR, unlike any other. Guests can indulge in a memorable stay amidst lush greenery, featuring beautifully landscaped gardens, exquisite pet-friendly rooms, a rejuvenating spa, a vibrant kids club, an engaging activity centre, and one of the largest pools in Delhi-NCR.
Through this campaign, Marriott Bonvoy is poised to offer compelling deals that cater to various categories and needs of travellers be it- a solo lover of wanderlust to families and friends catching up on the good times, or couples in search of a romantic getaway.
The package entails:
Daily hotel credit up to INR 2,000 per stay
A bucket of beer or a bottle of wine
20% discount on spa treatments
Curated experience at the resort
50% savings for kids under 12 years of age
*Earn 1000 bonus points per stay for Marriott BonvoyÂ® HDFC Bank credit card holders
Daily Buffet Breakfast
Bucket of Beer or Bottle of Wine per stay
Promotional Code : ZX0
Valid stay dates : April 15, 2024 - September 30, 2024
The resort campaign is catering to families and couples who are increasingly seeking properties that offer a multitude of amenities within their premises. With the changing seasons, these demographics are naturally inclined towards resort destinations. Whether it's the summer break or school vacations, resorts provide an ideal escape for families, while couples seek out destinations year-round.
About Marriott Bonvoy
Marriott Bonvoyâ€TMs extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 31 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. From The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis to W Hotels and more, Marriott Bonvoy has more luxury offerings than any other travel program. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Momentsâ„¢, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy BoutiquesÂ®. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.Â
About Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort:
Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort is a luxurious retreat nestled amidst the scenic beauty of the Aravali Mountains. Offering a range of upscale amenities, including spacious rooms, delectable dining options, a rejuvenating spa, and picturesque outdoor spaces, the resort provides an unforgettable experience for leisure and business travellers alike. Located in Aravali, the resort combines comfort, tranquillity, and warm hospitality to create an oasis of serenity.
