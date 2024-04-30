95.83 Lakh Metric Tons Wheat Procured In Punjab: Chief Secy

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, April 30 (IANS) Out of 100.58 lakh metric tons of wheat that arrived in grain markets in Punjab, 95.83 lakh metric tons, or more than 95 per cent, has been procured, Chief Secretary Anurag Verma said on Tuesday.

He said farmers have been paid for the wheat with Rs 17,340.40 crore deposited in their bank accounts.

At a meeting to review the procurement process, the Chief Secretary directed that it must be ensured that no farmer faces any kind of issues in selling the produce.

A total of 132 lakh metric tons of wheat is expected to arrive in the mandis. For lifting wheat out of the state, 27 special trains were plied.