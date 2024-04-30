Azerbaijani MFA Urges France Not To Interfere In Azerbaijan's Internal Affairs

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson of the Ministry of ForeignAffairs, made a commentary on the allegations made againstAzerbaijan by the Minister of the Interior of France, GéraldDarmanin, in the law committee of the French National Assembly, Azernews reports.

We resolutely reject the groundless and accusatory claims madeagainst our country by the Minister of the Interior of France,Gérard Darmanin, while talking about Azerbaijan-New Caledoniarelations in the law committee of the French National Assembly onApril 29, 2024.

Accusing Azerbaijan of allegedly supporting separatism withregard to New Caledonia, the Minister of the Interior of Franceforgets that it was the French side that took steps to supportaggressive separatism in Azerbaijan for a long time and regularlyreceived representatives of the so-called separatist regime inFrance at a high level.

It is known that the French Parliament, at the initiative of theruling party of France, adopted decisions and resolutions thatquestioned and harmed the territorial integrity and sovereignty ofAzerbaijan, recognised the separatist regime, and enabled theactivity of a friendship group with the former so-called separatistregime.

Instead of trying to smear Azerbaijan with ridiculous and cheapaccusations, such as the massacre of the Armenian population, theFrench Minister of the Interior should not forget that, as part ofits colonial policy implemented for many years and continued now,his country has committed crimes against humanity with respect tolocal peoples and brutally murdered millions of innocentpeople.

Against the backdrop of the above-mentioned, it is completelyunacceptable for a French government official to deliberately useinsulting expressions about the constitutional state structure ofAzerbaijan with utter disregard for any ethical framework in termsof international interstate relations.

We once again call on France not to interfere in Azerbaijan'sinternal affairs and to stop making baseless claims against ourcountry.

Once more, we declare that our country will continue to take allnecessary measures to protect its national interests.