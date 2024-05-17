Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Delhi Police's Forensic Team Arrives At Arvind Kejriwal's Residence 10 Latest Updates

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Senior officials of Delhi Police, along with the forensic team, have arrived at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as part of an investigation into the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal to PTI reports, the team is led by Additional DCP (north) Anjitha Chepyala and includes three other police officers. It is also accompanied by five forensic experts are 10 latest updates in the Swati Maliwal assault case you should know:Senior Delhi Police officials, along with a forensic team, arrived at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as part of the investigation has said that the party will organize a press conference to \"bring out the reality\" of Maliwal's alleged assault at the Delhi chief minister's residence. In a post on microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), AAP minister Atishi said, \"We will be doing a press conference today at 6 pm to bring out the reality of the Swati Maliwal issue.\"Bibhav Kumar, the aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, did not appear before the National Commission for Women (NCW) in connection with the alleged assault on Maliwal. The NCW had summoned Kumar to appear before it at 11 am to the FIR registered by the Delhi Police, Maliwal was \"kicked and slapped seven to eight times\" allegedly by the chief minister's aide at the former's official residence, and \"did not relent\" despite her asking him to stop an ongoing political melee, CCTV footage of Maliwal's heated argument with the staff at Kejriwal's house has surfaced online. Reacting to the viral CCTV footage, the AAP's Rajya Sabha MP said that the truth would emerge. Taking to X, Maliwal said,“This 'political hitman' is making efforts to save himself. Truth will emerge after CCTV footage of Delhi CM's residence, drawing room is investigated.” She added that he thinks he can save himself by committing this crime.\"
MENAFN17052024007365015876ID1108226083
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.