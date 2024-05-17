Raghav Sachar's Take On Composing Music: 'Making Songs Is Easier Than Background Scores'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Singer Raghav Sachar, who composed music and created the background score for the live-action drama 'Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan' feels that making songs is an easier job rather than creating background score as it is a very lengthy process.

At the trailer launch on Friday, Raghav was asked how difficult it was to compose music and give the background score for the movie.

He said: "It was very challenging. There is so much happening in the film. There are so many themes which are unlike any other film. There is adventure so we had to take the music and background score a notch higher this time. I feel making songs is an easier job rather than creating a background score because it is a very lengthy process."

Raghav shared that he had a blast while working on the film and it was a learning experience for him.

"I was very happy making songs for the film. We have a song by Shaan, Sukhi Paaji and I have even sung a song for the film. I am so grateful to be a part of this big franchise. I hope people will give love to the film and we will come up with more and more sequels," he added.

In 'Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan', Bheem and his friend destroy Damyaan from dark magic.

The trailer of the film 'Chhota Bheem and the Curse of Damyaan' also saw the presence of filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan.

Directed by Rajiv Chilaka, it stars Anupam Kher, Makarand Deshpande and Navneet Kaur Dhillon.

It will be released on May 31.