Energy Autonomy: Shmyhal Sets Tasks For All Ministries

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Providing energy autonomy, generators or solar panels to medical and social welfare facilities should become a major task for each ministry in Ukraine.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this at a government meeting on Friday, according to Ukrinform.

"The second task is decentralization and ensuring reliable energy supply for critical infrastructure," Shmyhal said.

According to him, there are currently more than 11,000 generators in Ukrainian medical institutions, and the presence of at least one generator in hospitals with inpatient departments is a condition for contracting with Ukraine's National Health Service.

"As part of a joint project with the World Bank, we are installing solar stations with batteries that store electricity in medical facilities. Currently, more than 60 hospitals have such stations," Shmyhal said.

He recalled that medical institutions in 20 regions of Ukraine had recently received 300 energy storage systems. "In total, medical institutions in Ukraine will receive 2,000 such systems in 2024," he said.

"We also provide social security institutions. More than 600 generators are available in social service centers. Boarding institutions have 780 generators. Administrative service centers have 545 generators, and 109 of them are equipped with solar panels," he said.

According to Shmyhal, all of this means that despite the current blackouts and the difficult situation, Ukrainian citizens will have access to medical, social and public services.

"This work must not just be continued, but expedited and expanded. Therefore, the task for each ministry and minister is to ensure the energy autonomy of all designated institutions in your field and responsibility. This applies to both electricity and heating," he concluded.

Since May 14, restrictions on electricity supply in Ukraine have been extended to household consumers.

Large-scale Russian attacks on energy facilities resumed on March 22. The strikes damaged the Burshtynska, Ladyzhynska, Zmiivska and Trypilska thermal power plants, as well as hydroelectric power plants. The government estimates the loss of generating capacity at the level of 8 GW.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal/Telegram