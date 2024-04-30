Modi pledges severe procedure against corruption before polls

(MENAFN) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reaffirmed India's unwavering commitment to combatting corruption, asserting that strict action will be taken against corrupt individuals regardless of political affiliations. In an interview with the Hindustan newspaper, Modi addressed allegations of political interference in investigations, particularly concerning the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is tasked with probing money laundering and foreign exchange violations.



Pushing back against accusations that investigative agencies are being weaponized to silence political rivals, Modi emphasized that only a small fraction of cases being investigated by the ED—merely 3 percent—involve individuals associated with politics. He dismissed claims that the government's anti-corruption efforts are selectively targeting opposition figures, attributing such assertions to those facing scrutiny by investigative bodies.



Modi's remarks come amidst heightened political tensions, exacerbated by the recent arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on charges related to an alleged liquor scam. Kejriwal, a prominent leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was detained just weeks before the onset of general elections in India, prompting outcry from AAP supporters and other opposition factions who question the timing of his arrest.



The detention of Kejriwal follows a pattern of high-profile arrests, including that of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in January on corruption charges. Soren, a member of the opposition Congress Party, resigned from his position prior to his arrest. Additionally, several AAP leaders have been apprehended in connection with the same liquor scam case in Delhi.



The sequence of arrests and the ensuing political fallout underscore the contentious landscape leading up to the elections, with allegations of political vendettas and misuse of state machinery casting a shadow over the electoral process. Amidst these challenges, Modi's assertion of impartiality in anti-corruption efforts aims to assuage concerns regarding the integrity of the government's actions and maintain public trust in the democratic process.



As India braces for pivotal elections, characterized by intense political rivalries and heightened scrutiny, the government's commitment to upholding transparency and accountability in governance assumes paramount importance. Modi's pledge to combat corruption resonates as a cornerstone of the nation's democratic ethos, signaling a concerted effort to uphold the rule of law and ensure fairness in the electoral arena.

