OMV V. Gazprom: Austrian Company Will Defend Its Rights In International Arbitration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Austrian oil and gas company OMV has initiated international arbitration proceedings to protect its rights in contracts with Gazprom.

According to Ukrinform, this was stated in an interview with APA by OMV CEO Alfred Stern.

"We have initiated several arbitration proceedings to protect OMV's rights," Stern said.

Among other things, this concerns OMV's shares in the South Russian gas field, which were de facto expropriated by the Kremlin's decree and transferred to Russian companies.

Stern also reacted to the fact that in recent weeks, Russian Gazprom has initiated proceedings in the St. Petersburg Arbitration Court against OMV.

"We consider these proceedings illegitimate and do not recognize the jurisdiction of the St. Petersburg court, as we have entered into an agreement on how and where possible disputes should be resolved," he said.

As Ukrinform reported, earlier the Minister of Climate Protection, Environment, Energy, Mobility, Innovation and Technology of Austria Leonore Gewessler said that the Austrian state should study and implement all options for terminating the "bonded" gas supply contract between the Austrian oil and gas company OMV and Russian Gazprom.