               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

General Prosecutor's Office Reports Of People's Remains Found In Liberated Territories


4/30/2024 7:16:21 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Fatime Letifova Read more

As of April 27 this year, the remains of 48 people have beenfound in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Seljan Familzada, anemployee of the Investigation Department of the GeneralProsecutor's Office, as she told at the briefing.

She noted that in total, the remains of at least 600 people werefound, of which 124 in 2022 and 133 in 2023.

“As part of the investigation, 362 forensic medical examinationsand 318 forensic molecular genetic examinations were ordered toidentify human remains and determine the causes of death,” sheadded.

MENAFN30042024000195011045ID1108155976

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search