General Prosecutor's Office Reports Of People's Remains Found In Liberated Territories

Fatime Letifova

As of April 27 this year, the remains of 48 people have beenfound in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Seljan Familzada, anemployee of the Investigation Department of the GeneralProsecutor's Office, as she told at the briefing.

She noted that in total, the remains of at least 600 people werefound, of which 124 in 2022 and 133 in 2023.

“As part of the investigation, 362 forensic medical examinationsand 318 forensic molecular genetic examinations were ordered toidentify human remains and determine the causes of death,” sheadded.