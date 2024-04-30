Azerbaijani Tourists Constitute 7% Of Overall Visitors To Iran In 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Azerbaijani travellers made up 7% of the total tourist arrivalsin Iran in 2023, Azernews reports, citing theWorld Travel and Tourism Council.

The data indicates that Iran experienced a notable 21% surge inits tourism sector last year, signalling a robust rebound followingthe COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the period under review, the tourism industrycontributed 4.7% to the national economy.

Approximately 6.6% of the workforce, equivalent to around 1.6million individuals, were employed in this sector.

Moreover, over the past decade, Azerbaijan's hotel industry hasexperienced a remarkable surge, marking a significant milestone inthe country's tourism sector. Central to this growth is Baku, thecapital city, which has emerged as a beacon of excellence in thehospitality industry.

The expansion and modernization of Azerbaijan's hotelinfrastructure have played a pivotal role in attracting touristsand enhancing the overall tourism experience. The country hasinvested in improving accommodation options, amenities, and servicestandards, catering to the diverse needs of domestic andinternational travelers.

Furthermore, the commitment to meeting international standardshas positioned Azerbaijan as a competitive player in the globaltourism market. By aligning with recognised benchmarks, thecountry's hotels have enhanced their appeal to discerningtravellers seeking quality experiences.

As Azerbaijan continues to prioritise the development of itstourism sector, collaboration and knowledge-sharing withinternational partners, such as the BSEC member states, will beinstrumental. The exchange of best practices and expertise willfurther bolster the industry's growth trajectory, fosteringsustainable tourism development.