Russians Shell Grain Warehouse In Chernihiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled a grain warehouse in the Novhorod-Siverskyi community of the Chernihiv region, causing no casualties.

The head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, wrote about this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“This morning, the enemy hit the building of a grain warehouse in one of the villages of the Novhorod-Siverskyi community with drones.

The hit caused a fire, which has been extinguished. Fortunately, people were not injured,” Chaus wrote.

As reported earlier, in the Chernihiv region, the Russian military targeted a car with food for residents of border villages, killing the driver.