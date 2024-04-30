Multiple Injured After Tornado Hits Parts Of Texas

(MENAFN- IANS) Houston, April 30 (IANS) Multiple people were injured after a tornado with 100-mph winds touched down parts of Trinity County, US state of Texas, overnight, authorities said.

The Conroe Police Department told local media outlet ABC13 that Lt. James Waller, a 22-year police officer, and his wife were at their home when the tornado hit their property, Xinhua news agency reported.

The veteran sustained critical injuries. His wife was also injured and received treatment, according to the police department.

Meanwhile, another man was rushed to a hospital after a tree fell on his house, the Trinity County Office of Emergency Services said.

A separate incident involved a couple who were inside their trailer that was tossed by the tornado's strong winds.

It was a rough night for many in Southeast Texas with numerous warnings for tornadoes, severe winds, and flash flooding, local media outlet KTRK reported on Monday.