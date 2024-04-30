SBU Nabs Russian Accomplice Spying On Pontoons In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Counterintelligence operatives with the Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian intelligence asset tasked with spying on pontoon crossings across rivers in Donetsk region.

That's according to the SBU press office, Ukrinform reports.

As a result of a special operation, an enemy accomplice handled by Russia's military intelligence was detained in Sloviansk. It is believed the person had been collecting intelligence on the movement of Ukrainian Army units and supply routes toward the frontlines.

As a priority task, the asset tried to locate pontoon-bridge complexes and locations where Ukraine's forces transport heavy weaponry across rivers.

The invaders needed the information to plan ground operations and prepare airstrikes on manpower and equipment clusters.

The SBU learned about such the invaders' plans at the initial stage of intelligence gathering, which allowed for securing the positions of Ukrainian troops in a timely manner.

Also, in the course of documenting the suspect's criminal activities, detectives identified her handler, an operative with Russia's military intelligence who set the tasks and paid for their execution.

At the final stage of the special operation, the enemy asset, who turned out to be a local woman, 25, was detained in her apartment.

During the temporary capture of the village of Yampil, the invaders recruited the woman via her acquaintances.

She had long remained a "sleeper" asset before being activated for reconnaissance and subversive work in the frontline region.

She would travel across the area and casually approach other locals to collect sensitive information on the location of Ukraine's defense capabilities.

During the raid, phones and bank cards were seized from the suspect.

Based on the evidence collected, the SBU pressed treason charges against the suspect who is now facing life in prison if found guilty in court.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, SBU operatives detained in Kyiv a Russian national who had been trying to help the invaders prepare combined missile and drone strikes targeting NASAMS and Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems protecting the sky over Kyiv region.