Sonamarg Accident: Search Operation Enters Day 3 To Retrieve Body Of Missing Tourist

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that police, SDRF unit and local volunteers intensified the rescue operation on the third day to trace the missing tourist in river Sindh.

He said that the rescue operation was called off yesterday evening due to darkness

5 individuals were killed after a vehicle skidded off the road and fell into rover Sindh near Hung area on Sunday.

