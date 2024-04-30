Iran’s TEDPIX loses over 3,000 points on Monday’s closing

(MENAFN) On Monday, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), known as TEDPIX, experienced a decline of 3,737 points, reaching a level of 2,281,423. This drop occurred on the third day of the Iranian calendar week.



The TSE stands as the foremost stock exchange in Iran, while the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran Fara Bourse (IFB) constitute the other three significant stock exchanges in the country.



Earlier this month, Majid Eshghi, the Head of Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), reaffirmed the organization's commitment to supporting shareholders within the stock market.



Addressing a gathering comprising representatives from financial institutions, analysts, and media outlets specializing in the capital market, Eshqi remarked: “Political, social, and economic debates have created some high expectations from the stock market.”



According to an Iranian news agency, the official acknowledged the intricate nature of the current market conditions, underscoring the organization's steadfast commitment to safeguarding shareholders' rights.



“The mistrust among the shareholders under the influence of various factors caused the creation of difficult conditions in the market, and now we need empathy given such a problem and to overcome these conditions,” he stated.



Eshqi also highlighted that during unfavorable conditions in the capital market, private sector companies tend to be reluctant to offer their shares, perceiving limited value in doing so.



However, he noted that historical experiences suggest that the current market conditions are not sustainable in the long run.

