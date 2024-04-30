Indonesia's Ruang Volcano Erupts Again: Satellite View And Videos Of Spewing Lava, Ash Clouds Go Viral (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indonesia's Ruang volcano, situated off the coast of Sulawesi, erupted once more on Tuesday, releasing ash and lava into the air. This event comes in the wake of a prior eruption earlier this month, which prompted the evacuation of hundreds and the closure of a nearby airport.

The nation's Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG) swiftly raised the alert level to its highest point in response to the morning eruption, cautioning residents to steer clear of the volcano.

The island of Ruang, located within North Sulawesi province, is home to over 800 individuals, a majority of whom had already been evacuated following the earlier eruption. The extent of additional evacuations on Tuesday remains unclear.

While the country's disaster mitigation agency has yet to comment, unverified social media footage depicted streams of lava descending the volcano's slopes, situated roughly 100 km (62 miles) from the provincial capital, Manado.

Just last week, authorities had downgraded the alert level to level 3, only to elevate it once more to level 4 on Tuesday. Indonesia, being part of the "Pacific Ring of Fire," experiences heightened seismic activity due to the convergence of multiple tectonic plates in the region.

