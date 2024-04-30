Fixed Deposit: Highest 6Month To 1Year FD Interest Rates Of 24 Banks

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Short-term FDs are reliable assets that may help investors diversify their portfolios while reducing risk. The following 24 banks provide the highest interest rates for 6-month to 1-year fixed deposits.
Banks and non-bank financial firms offer short-term fixed deposits (FDs). These FDs offer a number of benefits while also encouraging users to deposit funds and earn high FD rates.
They generally have a maturity duration of less than a year and provide an exceptional chance for investors to park their capital while receiving returns and keeping liquidity.
The following 24 banks provide the
greatest
interest rates on 6-month to one-year fixed deposits.
Bank of Baroda: 5.60% to 7.10%
Bank of India: 5.5% to 5.75%
Bank of Maharashtra: 5.10% to 6%
Canara Bank: 6.15% to 6.25%
Central Bank of India: 6.0% to 6.25%
Indian Bank: 3.85% to 7.05%
Indian Overseas Bank: 5.75%
Punjab and Sind Bank: 5.25% to 7.10%
Punjab National Bank: 6% to 7.05%
State Bank of India: 5.75% to 6%
UCO Bank: 5% to 5.50%
Union Bank of India: 4.90% to 5.75%
Axis Bank Limited: 5.75% to 6%
Bandhan Bank Limited: 4.50%
City Union Bank Limited: 6% to 6.5%
Federal Bank Limited: 5% to 6%
HDFC Bank Limited: 4.5% to 6%
ICICI Bank Limited: 4.75% to 6%
IDBI Bank Limited: 5.25% to 7.05%
Induslnd Bank Limited: 5% to 6.50%
IDFC First Bank Limited: 4.5% to 5.75%
Karnataka Bank Limited: 6.0% to 6.5%
Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited: 6% to 7%
Yes Bank Limited: 5% to 6.35%.
MENAFN30042024007385015968ID1108155064
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.