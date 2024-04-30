Fixed Deposit: Highest 6Month To 1Year FD Interest Rates Of 24 Banks

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Short-term FDs are reliable assets that may help investors diversify their portfolios while reducing risk. The following 24 banks provide the highest interest rates for 6-month to 1-year fixed deposits.

Banks and non-bank financial firms offer short-term fixed deposits (FDs). These FDs offer a number of benefits while also encouraging users to deposit funds and earn high FD rates.

They generally have a maturity duration of less than a year and provide an exceptional chance for investors to park their capital while receiving returns and keeping liquidity.

The following 24 banks provide the

greatest

interest rates on 6-month to one-year fixed deposits.

Bank of Baroda: 5.60% to 7.10%

Bank of India: 5.5% to 5.75%

Bank of Maharashtra: 5.10% to 6%

Canara Bank: 6.15% to 6.25%

Central Bank of India: 6.0% to 6.25%

Indian Bank: 3.85% to 7.05%

Indian Overseas Bank: 5.75%

Punjab and Sind Bank: 5.25% to 7.10%

Punjab National Bank: 6% to 7.05%

State Bank of India: 5.75% to 6%

UCO Bank: 5% to 5.50%

Union Bank of India: 4.90% to 5.75%

Axis Bank Limited: 5.75% to 6%

Bandhan Bank Limited: 4.50%

City Union Bank Limited: 6% to 6.5%

Federal Bank Limited: 5% to 6%

HDFC Bank Limited: 4.5% to 6%

ICICI Bank Limited: 4.75% to 6%

IDBI Bank Limited: 5.25% to 7.05%

Induslnd Bank Limited: 5% to 6.50%

IDFC First Bank Limited: 4.5% to 5.75%

Karnataka Bank Limited: 6.0% to 6.5%

Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited: 6% to 7%

Yes Bank Limited: 5% to 6.35%.