Delhi HC Says Arvind Kejriwal's Decision To Continue As CM 'Personal' Asserts Students' Rights Can't Be Trampled Upon

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Delhi High Court has said that the chief minister's post is not ceremonial and that public interest demands no person who holds this position is incommunicado or absent for a long stretch of time or for an uncertain period of time court made these remarks on Monday, April 29, while hearing a PIL that highlighted the non-supply of educational material to 8 lakh students in the MCD schools even after the commencement of the new academic session PIL has been filed by an NGO“Social Jurist”.Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21, remains in judicial custody until May 7 in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy money laundering case read: Arvind Kejriwal news: Tihar jail administration allows wife Sunita to meet Delhi Chief MinisterStating that the decision of Arvind Kejriwal to continue as the Chief Minister after his arrest is \"personal\", the court said that“it does not mean that the fundamental rights of school-going children would be trampled upon”.“National interest and public interest demands that no person who holds this post is incommunicado or absent for a long stretch of time or for an uncertain period of time. To say that no important decision can be taken during a model code of conduct is a misnomer,” newswire PTI reported quoting a bench of acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora Read: 'Arvind Kejriwal's arrest will not become precedent, others won't be so lacking in morals': PM ModiThe high court also emphasized that students of MCD schools are entitled to receive free textbooks, writing material, and uniforms in accordance with their constitutional and statutory rights court further stated that the receipt of free textbooks, writing material, and uniforms by school-going children is not only a legal right under the Right to Education Act and RTE rules but is also an integral part of the fundamental right under Article 21A of the Constitution, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has said that nobody can raise questions on Arvind Kejriwal's patriotism.“I want to say that Arvind Kejriwal is a true patriot. He is a victim of a political conspiracy.”Addressing a press conference, Singh stressed:“The High Court decision should be looked at from the perspective of the non-formation of the standing committee in MCD due to LG's interference. All works are ongoing and our ministers are solving people's problems.”

MENAFN30042024007365015876ID1108154996