(MENAFN) Amidst ongoing tensions in the Donbass region, the Russian Defense Ministry has unveiled footage purportedly showcasing the destruction of a United States-made M1 Abrams tank near the city of Avdeevka. The video, shared by the ministry, depicts the tank being struck by anti-tank guided missiles, resulting in its complete incapacitation. The ministry announced plans to exhibit the disabled tank at a trophy exhibition in Moscow, alongside other captured Western heavy vehicles.



The black-and-white footage, released on Sunday, captures the moment when Russian military forces launch missiles at the Abrams tank, causing a series of explosions and rendering the vehicle inoperable. A subsequent video, purportedly filmed from a drone, reveals the aftermath of the strike, with flames engulfing the tank as Ukrainian crew members are seen fleeing the scene.



According to images provided by the ministry, the Abrams tank suffered extensive damage, with missing wheels and tracks, and the crew compartment completely charred. The evacuation process involved meticulous reconnaissance to ensure the safety of personnel and equipment before the tank was towed to the rear.



In a statement accompanying the release of the footage, the Russian Defense Ministry highlighted the meticulous approach taken during the evacuation process, emphasizing the priority placed on safeguarding both personnel and captured equipment. The tank, now disabled beyond repair, is set to be prominently displayed at a trophy exhibition in Moscow, serving as a symbol of Russian military prowess and achievements in the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine.



The exhibition, organized by the Russian 'Center' group, is poised to feature a wide array of Western-made heavy vehicles captured during the conflict, underscoring Russia's strategic gains in the region. As tensions continue to simmer in eastern Ukraine, the display of captured military assets serves as a potent reminder of the geopolitical complexities at play and the evolving dynamics between Russia and the West.

MENAFN30042024000045015687ID1108154993