OceanPal Hooks up with Sphinx

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) shares forged higher at the start of Friday's session, with the announcement that it has entered into a Support Agreement (with Sphinx Investment Corp., an affiliate of George Economou, which owns approximately 14.1% of the Company's outstanding common stock, providing for the future support of the Company and its Board by Sphinx.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Sphinx has agreed to cease its efforts with respect to the election of directors and the passage of shareholder proposals at the 2024 annual meeting of the Company's stockholders, and to commit to voting in favor of the Board's slate of recommended directors and with respect to certain other proposals at each Company shareholder meeting through the 2029 annual meeting of the Company's shareholders. In addition, Sphinx and the Company have agreed on a non-binding basis to a structure for the provision by Economou of strategic advice to the Board with respect to future opportunities for creating shareholder value.

OceanPal is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of vessels. The Company's vessels currently transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes and it is expected that the Company's vessels will be primarily employed on short term time and voyage charters following the completion of their current employments.

OP shares took on six cents, or 2.3%, to $2.53.









