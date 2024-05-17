(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dow Pursues 40K, Stocks Flat
Dow Futures Little Changed
Dow Moves Downward After Topping 40K for First Time
Dow Continues to Pursue 40K
Dow Flirts with 40K, Stocks Flat Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Friday, May 17, 2024
Dow Pursues 40K, Stocks Flat Advertisment
The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded near flat Friday, after the blue-chip average briefly topped the key 40,000 level for the first time in the previous session.
The 30-stock index gained 26.11 points to 39,895.49.
The S&P 500 eked up 0.35 points to 5,297.45.
The NASDAQ Composite subtracted 3.48 points to 16,694.84.
Stocks are on pace for a strong finish to the week, with the S&P 500 up 1.5% and the NASDAQ touting a 2.3% gain. Both indexes are on track for a fourth consecutive winning week, a first since February. The Dow is pacing for a fifth positive week, up 1% for the period.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury slipped, raising yields to 4.41% from Thursday's 4.38%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices took on 37 cents to $79.60 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices moved ahead $26.20 to $2,411.70.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN17052024000212011056ID1108227444
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.