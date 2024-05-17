(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dow Pursues 40K, Stocks Flat

Dow Futures Little ChangedDow Moves Downward After Topping 40K for First TimeDow Continues to Pursue 40KDow Flirts with 40K, Stocks Flat Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Friday, May 17, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Dow Pursues 40K, Stocks Flat AdvertismentThe Dow Jones Industrial Average traded near flat Friday, after the blue-chip average briefly topped the key 40,000 level for the first time in the previous session.The 30-stock index gained 26.11 points to 39,895.49.The S&P 500 eked up 0.35 points to 5,297.45.The NASDAQ Composite subtracted 3.48 points to 16,694.84.Stocks are on pace for a strong finish to the week, with the S&P 500 up 1.5% and the NASDAQ touting a 2.3% gain. Both indexes are on track for a fourth consecutive winning week, a first since February. The Dow is pacing for a fifth positive week, up 1% for the period.Prices for the 10-year Treasury slipped, raising yields to 4.41% from Thursday's 4.38%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices took on 37 cents to $79.60 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices moved ahead $26.20 to $2,411.70.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks