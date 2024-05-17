(MENAFN- Baystreet) Big Players Lining Up to Secure Critical Supplies of Nickel Despite Price Drop

Cytokinetics to Host Muscle Seminar

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) announced that the Company will host the muscle biology-focused Contemporary Landscapes in Muscle Biology Research Symposium (CLIMB) today, at the Mission Bay Conference Center in San Francisco.

“We are proud to convene the CLIMB Research Symposium, a unique forum for the muscle biology community, including academic researchers and students, to engage in scientific discussion and share innovative research,” said Fady I. Malik, Cytokinetics' Executive Vice President of Research & Development.“As pioneers in the therapeutic applications of muscle biology, we are driven to continuously push the boundaries in the field and advance the understanding and potential treatment of muscle-related diseases and disorders. Through collaboration with academia and industry, we are committed to driving transformative progress to shape the future of muscle biology.”

CLIMB is a one-day research symposium bringing together scientists, researchers and emerging professionals to share innovative research in the field of muscle biology. The symposium seeks to foster collaboration, facilitate networking opportunities and promote interdisciplinary dialogue, with the ultimate goal of driving advancements in the understanding and treatment of muscle-related diseases and disorders. CLIMB will feature distinguished expert speakers alongside poster presentations of research in the field of muscle biology.

CYTK shares declined 99 cents, or 1.7%, to $58.93.









