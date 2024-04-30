UK military unveils state of wounded horses after London riot

(MENAFN) Following a harrowing incident in central London last week, the British Army has released a statement detailing the condition of two military horses that sustained injuries during a rampage through the bustling streets of the capital. The Army assured the public that both horses are currently receiving veterinary care and are expected to recover from their injuries.



The chaotic scene unfolded when five horses belonging to the Household Cavalry were engaged in their routine morning exercises on Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall. However, the tranquility was shattered when the horses were startled by noise emanating from a nearby construction site. In the ensuing commotion, four of the horses threw their riders and galloped uncontrollably through the congested rush-hour traffic, while one was fortunately brought back under control.



Shocking footage captured the mayhem as one of the horses collided with a double-decker bus, shattering its windshield, while another crashed into a black taxicab. Particularly distressing was the sight of a gray horse named Vida, covered in blood, as it darted through the streets amidst the chaos.



In response to public concern, the British Army provided updates on the injured horses via social media. According to their posts, two of the horses underwent surgery, with one named Quaker, a Cavalry black, showing significant improvement and expected to make a full recovery. Vida, the gray horse, continues to receive intensive veterinary care and is steadily progressing as his wounds heal.



Despite the focus on the equine casualties, it's crucial to note that four people were also injured during the rampage, including three soldiers. The Army confirmed that two of the soldiers remain hospitalized but are expected to fully recover from their injuries.



The Household Cavalry, responsible for ceremonial duties around Buckingham Palace, regularly exercises its horses in urban environments to prepare them for the rigors of military parades.



However, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictability inherent in working with animals and the potential risks involved in urban settings.



As the injured horses undergo treatment and the soldiers recuperate, questions surrounding safety protocols and the welfare of military animals have emerged, prompting further reflection on the measures needed to prevent similar incidents in the future.

