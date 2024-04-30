America accuses Israeli military of human rights breachings

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the United States government has publicly accused five Israeli security units of committing grave human rights violations, marking a notable departure from previous diplomatic discourse. Despite these allegations, Washington has affirmed its decision not to impose sanctions or curtail military assistance to Israel.



The pronouncement, made on Monday, represents the first instance in which the US has formally leveled such accusations against Israeli forces. Notably, all cited incidents predate the commencement of the latest conflict between Israel and Hamas, which erupted in October.



The alleged transgressions predominantly occurred within the confines of the West Bank, with no reported involvement in the Gaza Strip. However, despite the gravity of the accusations, all Israeli units implicated retain eligibility for American aid, a decision that has raised eyebrows among human rights advocates.



This stance by the Biden administration aligns with the so-called Leahy Law, which prohibits the provision of weapons or support to entities found to have violated human rights. According to Vedant Patel, the State Department's deputy spokesman, Israel has taken measures to address the majority of the allegations against the accused units, thereby meeting the expectations of the law.



Patel further clarified that four of the five units have effectively remedied the violations, as per the State Department's assessment. Regarding the remaining unit, consultations between Unted States and Israeli officials are underway to address the alleged abuses comprehensively. However, specific details regarding the actions taken by the Israeli government remain undisclosed.



The announcement has sparked a debate regarding the efficacy of United States foreign policy in upholding human rights standards while maintaining strategic alliances. Critics argue that the decision not to impose sanctions may undermine the credibility of United States commitments to human rights principles, particularly in the context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



As discussions continue between United States and Israeli authorities, the implications of these allegations and the subsequent response from both nations loom large, underscoring the complexities inherent in navigating diplomatic relations amidst allegations of human rights violations.

