Aamrapali Dubey Grooves To 'Most Beautiful' Bhojpuri Track 'Nehiya Ke Fulawa'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey shared a fun video on Tuesday, showcasing her dance moves to the 'most beautiful track' in the Bhojpuri language -- 'Nehiya Ke Fulawa', captivating fans with her charm.

Taking to Instagram, Aamrapali, who enjoys 4.6 million followers, posted a Reel video featuring her in a blue saree, lip-syncing to the song 'Nehiya Ke Fulawa' while flaunting her natural makeup.

Opting for a minimal makeup look, she left her hair open.

The song, sung by Pawan Singh and Palak Muchhal, is from the movie 'Dulhe Raja', starring Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua) and Madhu Sharma.

The post is captioned: "Nehiya Ke Fulawa... One of the most beautiful tracks in Bhojpuri..."

Fans showered compliments in the comments section, with one saying, "Lovely", and another writing, "So beautiful". A user commented, "My favourite heroine".

Aamrapali made her acting debut with the show 'Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar' in 2008. Her debut in Bhojpuri cinema was in 2014 with the film 'Nirahua Hindustani'.

Meanwhile, she will be next seen in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' alongside Pradeep Pandey and Sanchita Banerjee. The film is directed by Premanshu Singh and produced by Nishant Ujjwal.