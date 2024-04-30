One Killed, Two Injured In Russian Shelling Of Donetsk Region On Apr 29

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On April 29, the Russian army killed one resident and wounded two more in the Donetsk region.
Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.
“On April 29, Russians killed one resident of the Donetsk region - in Krasnohorivka. Two more people were wounded in the region,” Filashkin posted. Read also:
According to him, the Russian invaders killed at least 1,939 citizens in the region and injured 4,850 others. The figures do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
As Ukrinform reported, on April 28, Russian troops injured three residents of the Donetsk region - in Krasnohorivka, Zhelanne, and Ptyche.
