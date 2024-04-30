Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf Steps Down As SNP Leader After Days Of Political Drama: 'Not Willing To Trade My...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Nearly 13 months after taking up the post of Scotland's first minister, th Humza Yousaf, stepped down from his role amid the ongoing political drama in the country. Yousaf's leadership is currently facing turmoil after the dissolution of SNP's coalition with the Scottish Greens. The decision led to two no-confidence motions from opposition parties.

In his recent televised address, Yousaf asserted that he does not want to remain in power at the cost of his 'values and principles', reported ANI. The SNP has been facing significant challenges over the past related to funding scandal, departure of former leader Nicola Sturgeon last year.I am not willing to trade my values for retaining power, says YousafIn a televised address, Yousaf stated,“I am not willing to trade my values and principles or do deals with whomever simply for retaining power,” reported ANI.

The SNP, advocating for Scottish independence, has faced challenges, including a funding scandal and the departure of former leader Nicola Sturgeon last year. Internally, debates have arisen regarding the party's approach to policy, as it seeks to reconnect with voters, as reported by Al Jazeera initially expressing confidence in his ability to survive a no-confidence vote, Yousaf's prospects dimmed over time. His attempts to negotiate with other parties to strengthen his minority government faced uncertainty by Monday is Yousaf, first Muslim to head a political party in Scotland?Yousaf is Scotland's youngest elected leader and the first Muslim to head a major political party, admitted to underestimating the backlash following the termination of the power-sharing agreement with the Scottish Greens.\"I have concluded that repairing the relationship across the political divide can only be done with someone else at the helm,\" Yousaf acknowledged, announcing his resignation as SNP leader was born in Glasgow to Pakistani immigrants. While growing up in the country Yousaf emerged as a skilled communicator, tasked with uniting the SNP amid internal divisions. Assuming leadership in March 2023 amidst waning support for Scottish independence, Yousaf faced an arduous tenure cut short after just a year's departure triggers the search for his successor and, consequently, a new first minister. The Scottish Parliament has 28 days to endorse any replacement. If a consensus cannot be reached, an election will be called.(With inputs from ANI)



