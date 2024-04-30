Prajwal Revanna 'Sex Video' Case: Hassan MP Himself Sought Gag Order On Assault Videos In 2023, Says Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna, who is an alleged accused of sexual assault video case, himself publicly referred to the sex tapes that erupted a controversy across the state. Last June, the JD(S) leader sought a gag order to avoid dissemination of

what he said“fake news”“morphed videos”.

Prajwal Revanna in June 2023 moved a Bengaluru civil court against 86 media houses and three persons in connection with the sexual assault videos, as per Indian Express report.

On June 2, 2023, the court granted injunction to the Hassan MP on the grounds of“threat of broadcasting orcirculating fake news, morphed videos against the plaintiff by the defendants”.

More than 2,900 videos, allegedly recorded by Prajwal himself, circulated via pen drives in Hassan ahead of Lok Sabha elections on April 26.

Local BJP leader G Deveraje Gowda, who was defeated by Prajwal's father HD Revanna in the 2023 Karnataka assembly elections, claimed to have obtained access tot he videos through Prajwal's former driver.

The Express report revealed that Gowda referred to the“obscene pictures” and the“gag order” at a media briefing in January 2024. The BJP leader clarified that he did not release the videos out of dignity and privacy of the women involved.

It is pertinent to note that Gowda had also written a letter to the Karnataka BJP chief BY Vijayendra warning about allegations against Prajwal, just months before NDA announced his candidature was from the Hassan constituency.

“If we align with the JD(S) and if we nominate a JD(S) candidate in Hassan for the Lok Sabha elections, these videos can be used as a brahmastra (weapon) and we will be tainted as a party that aligned with the family of a rapist. This will be a big blow to the image of our party nationally,” the letter read as quoted by Express.

The“sex video\" case came to light after several video clips, allegedly involving Prajwal sexually abusing hundreds of women were circulated on social media in recent days. The Karnataka MP has been booked in a sexual harassment case on complaints by his former house help. A case has also been registered against his father, HD Revanna lodged a case under sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC on charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the dignity of a woman. The complainant alleged that both HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulter her is Kumaraswamy's nephew and former Prime Minister Deve Gowda's grandson. Prajwal is the BJP-JD(S)'s alliance candidate for the Lok Sabha election from Hassan constituency, which went to the polls on Friday. He left for Germany on Saturday morning.

