Nixon's Multipolarity Still Best Way To Manage China

One individual, who worked at high levels in both the Reagan and H W Bush administrations,

wrote

in 1999 that China was no longer a totalitarian state and that democratization was inevitable. Not only was China a totalitarian dictatorship in 1999 but it has arguably become even more so since.

The second line of thought was that, post-Cold War, America would be capable of keeping up a unipolar world

ad infinitum.

Much hay was made over our military's supposed ability to fight two major wars at once, and the notion that we had reached the end of history – that liberal democracy was the final stop and would ultimately not be surpassed or seriously challenged for supremacy – informed 30 years of democracy promotion and military overextension.

This is not to say that all American policymakers have thought along these lines. Upon his opening to China, Richard Nixon had no thought in his mind about turning China into a democracy. Their internal politics were their business, and it would not have behooved America to attempt to change their communist tune.

China, then the most populous nation in the world, was in Nixon's view inevitably going to rise; why not use this growing giant as a weight against the Soviets? He likewise was relatively uninterested in perpetuating the bipolar world, which he thought too unwieldy, and was much less interested in creating a unipolar one.

Instead, Nixon

envisioned

a multipolar world with power centers in America, the Soviet Union, China, Western Europe and Japan. This came out of a recognition of the bipolar world having put the entire planet on edge for decades.

And while Nixon could not have known exactly what a unipolar world would bring, we do: it has required 30 years of perpetual war to maintain and even that effort is increasingly resembling an attempt at grasping sand in one's hand.

Nixon, with Henry Kissinger, mostly made foreign policy separate from the traditional establishment, which Nixon did not trust. And indeed, after they left office, the traditional ideas returned.

But had America stuck with the notion that multipolarity was safer, we would likely not be shocked today to see the flood of Chinese electric cars, nor would we be surprised at China remaining a totalitarian dictatorship.

Instead, by sticking to the notion that a unipolar world is ideal but expecting a bipolar world, all of the establishment's efforts have been centered on Europe, as in their worldview America's enemy when the world was bipolar, Russia, must be stopped in whatever it attempts.

But this focus on Russia has come at the cost of not focusing on the actual rising polarity, China, which has an economy ten times bigger than Russia's.

Some in Washington DC may argue that they are doing both, but the recent aid package

proves

this to be false: nearly two-thirds of the“national security package” focuses on Ukraine while only a paltry 8% goes toward the“Indo-Pacific region.”