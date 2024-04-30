Student Success Starts Locally

One of the most concerning trends during this period is the undue influence exerted by parents on their children's choice of subjects. While parental guidance is invaluable, it's imperative to prioritize the interests and aptitudes of the students themselves. Pushing children into fields they have little interest in can lead to disengagement and frustration. Instead, parents should encourage their wards to explore their passions and talents, empowering them to make informed decisions about their academic paths.

Peer Pressure Dynamics



Peer pressure also plays a significant role in shaping students' choices. Many young learners opt for subjects based on their friends' preferences rather than their own interests or career aspirations. While camaraderie is essential, it should not overshadow individual agency and self-discovery. Students must recognize that their academic journey is uniquely their own, and they should choose subjects that resonate with their personal goals.

The Case for Local Education

Amidst the chaos of admissions, the selection of coaching centers requires careful consideration. While corporate coaching centers may offer flashy facilities, there's a compelling case for supporting local tuition centers. These grassroots institutions provide a personalized learning experience with teachers who understand the local context. By patronizing local establishments, parents not only contribute to the local economy but also create job opportunities within their communities.

Advantages of Local Tuition Centers

Local tuition centers play a vital role in imparting moral education and fostering a sense of community. Through parent-teacher meetings and interactive sessions, these centers promote holistic development and provide a support network for students and their families. Moreover, by emphasizing the importance of attendance and punctuality, they instill essential life skills that extend far beyond the classroom.

The Ethical Imperative in Teaching

Recent incidents circulating on social media by some of the reputed corporate coaching centre /branches in kashmir highlights the need for ethical teaching practices and shed light on unethical behavior within educational settings. As educators, it's imperative to uphold ethical standards and prioritize moral integrity in the pursuit of knowledge. Let's address these concerns and reaffirm our commitment to nurturing honest, sincere professionals who will contribute positively to society.

Teachers hold a sacred responsibility to nurture young minds with integrity and respect. Education should remain a sanctuary of enlightenment, free from unethical behavior that undermines the trust between educators and students.

In the present age, moral education is as crucial as secular education because knowledge without moral principles is like a fruitless tree, a futile endeavor. The Quran underscores moral education as a central theme, with numerous verses emphasizing the formation of good character and embodiment of morality.

The teacher can impart others the same knowledge that they themselves have access to. However, the teaching profession is far from easy; it demands constant hard work, up-to-date knowledge, dedication, passion, ethics, humanity, consciousness, spirituality, and a calm demeanor is intrinsically tied to morality. Knowledge pursued solely for personal gain is like poison, lacking in productivity.

Parents should equip their children with the light of moral education as well as conventional education so that they can move forward with moral awareness and join the ranks of righteous children. In collective responsibility, we need a society where it is imperative to lay the foundation for an environment free from immorality, shamelessness, oppression, murder, unjust bloodshed, bribery and wrongdoing, because the influence of the environment on morality is also felt.

Educators bear a sacred responsibility to impart knowledge with integrity and uphold moral principles in the classroom. Teaching extends beyond the transmission of information; it is about nurturing well-rounded individuals who possess not only academic prowess but also moral consciousness.

Unethical Conduct in Education

The emergence of videos depicting irresponsible behavior by educators is a cause for concern. Using unrelated, unethical content during classes not only undermines the integrity of education but also sets a poor example for students. Such actions have no place in the noble pursuit of knowledge and must be addressed with urgency and diligence.

In light of recent events, it is essential for educational institutions to reaffirm their commitment to ethical conduct. This includes implementing clear guidelines for appropriate teaching practices and fostering a culture of accountability among educators. By upholding ethical standards, we ensure that education remains a beacon of enlightenment and progress.

Cultural Relevance and Language

Embracing local languages and cultural nuances enhances students' understanding of concepts. Making learning accessible and relatable fosters a deeper connection to education. Let's celebrate cultural diversity and ensure that every student has equal access to quality education in a language they understand.

The Role of Morality in Nation-Building



Maulana Rumi saying in Persian is very popular:



“Suhbat e sauleh tura saulah kunad

Suhbat E tauleh tura tauleh kunad”

Meaning”In the companionship of good people man learns good، and man learns evil in the company of bad people”

Maulana Rumi's timeless wisdom reminds us that the death of morality is, in essence, the death of a nation. In our quest for progress and development, we must prioritize the cultivation of moral character in our future professionals. It's not merely doctors and engineers that we require, but honest doctors and sincere engineers who uphold ethical values in their practice.

Let's heed Rumi's wisdom and create environments where goodness flourishes and ethical principles guide every interaction.

Educational Responsibility



As we navigate the post-exam rush, let's reaffirm our commitment to student-centered education and the promotion of ethical teaching practices. By empowering students to pursue their passions, supporting local education initiatives, and upholding ethical standards in teaching, we can create a more inclusive and empowering educational landscape for generations to come. Together, let's build a brighter future where every student has the opportunity to thrive and succeed.



Finally the death of morality is actually the death of the nation. We don't need doctors and engineers- we need honest doctors and sincere engineers.

By instilling values of honesty, sincerity, and responsibility in our educational systems, we lay the foundation for a brighter, more ethical future. Together, let's strive to uphold the highest standards of integrity in education and nurture a generation of professionals who will contribute positively to society's advancement.

The author is an Educational Columnist, Motivational Speaker, and Associate Editor of the weekly educational publication 'Education Quill.'

