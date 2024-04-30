Leaders Of Indonesia, Singapore Meet Over Ties, Cooperation

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JAKARTA, Apr 30 (NNN-ANTARA) – Indonesian President, Joko Widodo, met with Singapore Prime Minister, Lee Hsien Loong, at the Bogor Palace in West Java yesterday, at the yearly Indonesia-Singapore Leaders' Retreat 2024 meeting.

“This is the 7th Leaders' Retreat, and is a strong signal for the continuity of cooperation between the two countries, Singapore and Indonesia,” Widodo stated in a joint press conference.

Widodo expressed his satisfaction with the implementation of the defence and extradition agreements and discussed investment opportunities, including in the green economy sector and the textile industry.

The Singapore prime minister said, his country recorded significant progress in defence and economic cooperation with Indonesia, including the signing of an agreement on defence and digital economic cooperation.

He highlighted Indonesia's beneficial economic contribution to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and underlined the nation's significance for the stability and prosperity of the region.– NNN-ANTARA