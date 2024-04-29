JAF Launches Initiative To Empower Women In Military

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), in cooperation with the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the Canadian Embassy in Jordan, launched on Monday an initiative aimed at increasing the participation of women in the King Abdullah II Special Forces Group.

The project is designed to support the group's efforts to integrate female personnel into various military roles through the construction of a purpose-built facility, specifically tailored to meet the needs of female officers and recruits, in addition to fostering an environment conducive to increasing female participation in the Jordanian Special Forces, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The director of the Border Security Directorate and the commander of the special forces expressed gratitude to the Canadian government and the IOM for their support in empowering women in the military and creating a conducive working environment.

Chief of Mission IOM Jordan Tajma Kurt commended Canada for its unwavering support of these crucial efforts related to enhancing women's programmes, peace and security. She also lauded the JAF's commitment, cooperation, and partnership with the IOM.

A representative of the Canadian Embassy underscored that this initiative for female recruits aligns with the armed forces' strategy to integrate a gender perspective.

