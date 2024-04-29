Prajwal Revanna Sex Video Case: Father HD Revanna Says 'Clip 5 Years Old', Alleges 'Conspiracy'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Revanna, father of Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna who is an alleged accused of“sex video” case, called it a“conspiracy” while saying that some old videos are being circulated on the internet.

“I know what kind of conspiracy is going on. I am not someone who will get scared and run away. They have released something that is four-five years old,” he told media persons on Monday.

JD(S) has decided to suspend Prajwal Revanna from the party following sexual assault allegations. Karnataka Police lodged a FIR against HD Revanna in the case.

“Let them investigate the case. It is their (Congress) state government. For the last 40 years under Congress we have faced several investigations. Be it CoD or SIT. I haven't spoken to Deve Gowda on this. Action will be taken according to law,” he said as quoted by ANI.

Prajwal Revanna“sex video” caseThe“sex video” case came to light after several video clips, allegedly involving Prajwal sexually abusing hundreds of women were circulated on social media in recent days. The Karnataka MP has been booked in a sexual harassment case on complaints by his former house help. A case has also been registered against his father, HD Revanna.

Police lodged a case under sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC on charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the dignity of a woman. The complainant alleged that both HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulter her.

Prajwal is Kumaraswamy's nephew and former Prime Minister Deve Gowda's grandson. Prajwal is the BJP-JD(S)'s alliance candidate for the Lok Sabha election from Hassan constituency, which went to the polls on Friday. He left for Germany on Saturday morning.

The Congress-led Karnataka government has constitued a Special Investigation Team to investigate the alleged obscene video case.

(With ANI inputs)

