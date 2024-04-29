Erratic Weather Poses A Threat To Fruit Crops In Kashmir

Growers from various parts of Kashmir said that the livelihood of around 60 percent of the population who are directly dependent on the horticulture sector is under threat as erratic weather conditions will trigger diseases in their orchards.

Muhammad Yousuf, a fruit grower from Shopian, said that erratic weather conditions will lead to different diseases in orchards and impact the quality of the fruit as well.

These rainy weather conditions are also impacting the leaves of fruit trees which in turn is impacting their produce.

Sameer Ahmad, another grower, said that last year due to the same weather conditions, there was a very low fruit set due to which growers suffered losses.

“This sector gets affected by one or the other factors almost every year be it hailstorms, erratic weather conditions,

road issues, low demand and many other things,” he said.

Growers said that the horticulture sector is under threat due to climate change for the last several years.

They said that despite following the spray schedule in letter and spirit, new diseases are coming to the fore every year due to which farmers are very much worried.“Every year we have to fight new challenges and there is a need to implement a crop insurance scheme,” they said.

Bashir Ahmad Basheer, Chairman of Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers and Dealers Union said that last year due to similar weather conditions, fruit produce was less by around 30 percent while a major portion of the produce was c grade.

The government must implement crop insurance schemes so that growers won't suffer every year. He said they have met higher officials regarding this issue and have got assurance about the implementation of the scheme.

“We are hopeful that positive things will be taken in this regard,” Bashir said.

Persistent Rainfall Disrupts Spray Schedules for Apple Growers

Apple growers in Kashmir are facing significant challenges in maintaining their spray schedules due to the persistent rainfall in the region.

As per news agency, Kashmir has been witnessing frequent rainfalls during the month of April so far following which routine spraying of pesticides and fertilizers crucial for the health and yield of apple orchards has been disturbed.

Mohammad Akbar Bhat, a seasoned apple grower from the Sopore district, expressed his concerns, stating,“The rains have been erratic lately. It's becoming increasingly challenging to adhere to our spray schedules. Prolonged moisture on the leaves and fruits can lead to fungal infections and pest infestations, jeopardizing the quality and quantity of our produce.”

The disruption in the spray schedule comes at a critical time for apple growers, as the flowering and fruit-setting stages are crucial for determining the yield of the upcoming season. Any deviation from the recommended spraying regimen could result in decreased productivity and compromised fruit quality, impacting the livelihoods of thousands of farmers dependent on apple cultivation.

While many farmers said their sprays didn't succeed, some said they missed the crucial sprays due to the erratic weather.

“We had planned for sprays, which will boost the fruit setting. Due to the erratic weather, we couldn't follow it. Even some of the farmers sprayed pesticides, which was followed with rains on the same day, hence it didn't succeed,” said Mumtaz Ahmad Khan, an orchardist.

The growers are also worried about the significant drop in the temperature.“At this point of time orchards need dry and warm weather. It plays an important role in fruit setting. We have been witnessing during the last few years that drop in temperature during the spring season led to poor fruit setting,” he added.

In addition to the logistical challenges posed by the rains, there are also concerns regarding the potential runoff of sprayed chemicals into water bodies, which could have adverse environmental consequences.“During this season, growers spray multiple pesticides to prevent any diseases to the plant. Due to the rains, the pesticides concentration in our water bodies could increase,” said Irshad Ahmad Bhat, a botanist and environmentalist.

